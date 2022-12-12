With former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at his side, WWE really began pushing Austin Theory (then known simply as Theory) earlier this year. It was his way of endorsing the 25-year-old Theory.

Corey Graves, an announcer for Monday Night Raw, is one person who firmly believes that Austin Theory will carry the WWE into the future. Graves discussed Theory making the most of his minutes while speaking on the WWE podcast After The Bell.

“I’m going to let everybody in on a little secret. If you see your favourite superstar or any superstar on our television, that’s not a bad thing. This game is all about maximizing your minutes. If you’re on TV for 30 seconds, you make the most of that 30 seconds. If you’re on TV for three minutes, you better use every second of that to establish yourself or to further yourself, and that is exactly what Austin Theory has done each and every time he was given an opportunity.”

“People were upset with him, people didn’t like him, people didn’t take him seriously. Okay, change the mentality, you’re still featured, you’re still getting opportunities, and it’s what you do with those opportunities that really matter in WWE.”

“Austin Theory is a shining example and I’ve said it once. I might as well say it a million times and I’ll be screaming in the streets one of these days, Austin Theory is the future of WWE, period. It’s going to happen next week, probably not. Maybe by Wrestlemania, perhaps two Wrestlemanias from now, but trust me, the dude’s got the work ethic, the look, the passion and the skill and talent necessary to be a major league player for years to come. I am excited about the future of Austin Theory.”