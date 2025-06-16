Carmella and Corey Graves are expanding their family once again.

The former WWE Superstar and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, have revealed they’re expecting a baby boy—their second child together.

Carmella broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo carousel that included sweet moments of the couple and a heartwarming video at the end showing their private gender reveal with close family.

“We’re having a….. 🤭 last slide is the little gender reveal we did with our family,” she captioned the post.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, on November 8, 2023. Carmella is also a proud stepmom to Graves’ three children from a previous relationship.

This exciting announcement follows closely on the heels of Carmella’s WWE departure, as she was released in May 2025 as part of the company’s latest round of roster cuts.