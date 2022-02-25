Corey Graves and Carmella talked about their new reality show, “Corey & Carmella,” that premieres on WWE’s YouTube channel this Monday during the latest After The Bell podcast. Here are the highlights:

Carmella on how this process was different than Total Divas:

“Well this is different first of all because it’s just Corey and I, whereas before there were seven or eight or nine castmates when it was Total Divas. On this, we have a lot more creative control over, whereas with Total Divas, you’re kind of stuck in this little bubble of what is expected of you and is definitely a lot related to in the ring.” “With this, this is our personal lives. Our real personal lives are out there. For me, I love that I’m able to be myself and not be told, ‘Oh, say this, or act like that, or you’re mad about this.’ It’s just us being us. I’m so excited for the world to see who we are in real life, and not have to put on an act, and not have to put on a certain character. I hope everyone loves it because it is us being us. I’m so excited for the authenticity of the show.”

Corey on their goal for the show:

“Our goal through this whole process all the way back to the podcast once we got it rolling and figured out what it was going to look like, was to normalize all aspects of relationships. Relationships are messy. Everyone had relationships no matter what the situation was. Nothing is like it is on TV or in the movies. Nobody’s life is perfect all the time. On our podcast, there have been probably 20 instances where we broke down into legitimate arguments and discussions for the world to see. I think a lot of people kind of go, ‘Oh, ok, they’re more like us’, otherwise it would be Corey Graves and the most beautiful woman in WWE talking about how wonderful we are, and that’s not the case.”

