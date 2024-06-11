Corey Graves and Carmella will be appearing on the Tamron Hall show to introduce their baby boy to the world.

WWE POWER COUPLE LEAH VAN DALE AND MATT POLINSKY INTRODUCE THEIR BABY BOY TO THE TAM FAM ON “TAMRON HALL”

On yesterday’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron caught up with some of the show’s most memorable guests. WWE superstar couple Leah Van Dale (aka Carmella) and Matt Polinsky (aka Corey Graves) introduced their baby boy to the Tam Fam for the first time and Leah detailed her 60 hour labor with baby Dimitri and what his wrestling name will be. Also, Byron Perkins, who made headlines in 2022 after coming out as the first openly gay HBCU football player, revealed details on his love life, future football plans and what his life has been like since the headlines.

WWE superstar couple Leah Van Dale and Matt Polinsky on the birth of their son:

Leah said, “I just feel like I was so open with my struggles with fertility, with the miscarriages and then I was an open book during my pregnancy. I kind of shared everything in my journey. I felt like with the labor and delivery, you know, it took me almost 60 hours until he was born so it was a labor, that’s for sure, and I just had no idea that it’d be that long. I worked out my entire pregnancy, I ate healthy, I read the books, I took the classes and I was really prepared, I thought, and had, you know, a birth plan, you know, and I had an open mind with that because I knew things don’t always go according to plan. I just wanted to share my story because I felt like if I’m feeling a little upset or devastated about how long it was taking me to bring this perfect bundle of joy into the world, I know other women are too so I just think it’s important to be transparent.” Matt added, “Well the champion spent a few hours alone because she kicked me out of the room because she couldn’t tolerate me anymore! She sent me home because I was of no use to anybody until I was well rested so she powered through on her own for a little bit. But I was there for about, I’d say about 95% of the journey.” Leah continued, “I just feel like until you’re a mom, you don’t know. You can read all the books, everyone can tell you until you’re blue in the face what it’s like to be a mother but until you’re in it, you have no other option than to just do it and be it and I mean, I just feel like I’m thriving. This is where I’ve always meant to, I think the role I’ve always meant to be in and I just love being a mom. It’s just my favorite, favorite thing in the whole wide world.”

Van Dale and Polinsky share if their son has a wrestling name yet:

Leah said, “Oh that’s a good question. I mean, all he does is eat and sleep and poop so I don’t know, whatever has to do with that.” Matt added, “The important thing to realize is he now understands that his gender reveal was done on national television so he was born with a giant ego. He’s hard to deal with sometimes!” Tamron jumped in, “Well listen, you’ve got Rick Flair so now we’ve got ‘Giant Ego’!”

Byron Perkins shares an update after becoming the first openly gay HBCU football player:

“I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, to be honest with you. I’m training over in this place called WIN Performance, it’s in Highland Park, Illinois. Shoutout to my boy Kerry Neal. He has gotten me into the best shape of my life.” On his love life, Byron said, “I am [dating], yes. I am [in a relationship], yes. It feels good. We’ve been dating for about 3 years now. It’s been a privilege to have him in my life. He’s been the biggest supporter. He’s had my back since day one, even when I didn’t come out so having him in my corner makes me feel that much more comfortable about everything.”

