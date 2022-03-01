There have been stories over the years told about Vince McMahon yelling at announcers during shows.

Corey Graves has been a commentator for seven years now and spoke about getting feedback from the boss while speaking with Chris Van Vliet.

“Along the way, I think I lose track of some of the amazing minds that I’m privy to on a weekly basis without even realizing it. I get to learn from Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, sometimes in the middle of a show or in the middle of a match, will go on a two minute diatribe of why I have done something wrong, what he liked, or what he wants to accomplish. But in the moment, it is easy to forget that you are getting advice from the guy who is responsible for all of this. I would like to think that everybody I have worked with from this side of the microphone has taught me something because this was never my goal. I’ve had to learn, and I think that has kind of lent itself to my success.”

H/T to Wrestlingnews.co for the transcription