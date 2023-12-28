Corey Graves speaks about a potential in-ring return.

The WWE star commentator previously held tag team title gold in NXT, but was forced to retire due to an injury that shortened his career. Now he has a clean bill of health, and tells Steelers Takeaways that he would love the opportunity to have a one-off match in WWE similar to how Pat McAfee has wrestled for the company in the past.

The transition in a weird way saved me from what could have been. Instead of grieving over the loss of my dream as an in-ring performer, it gave me something new to focus my energy on while staying in the business. I found a new mountain to climb. In hindsight it really helped me deal with that loss. I have a clean bill of health now, thanks. I actually got medically cleared a couple of years ago to perform in the ring again. I flirted with the idea and am waiting for a potential opportunity if it presents itself. More of a one-time ting like McAfee has done – not as a full-time in-ring performer.

Graves also weighed in on the Pittsburgh Steelers and gave his thoughts on the longtime AFC powerhouse potentially making a playoff run. You can read the full interview here.