Jimmy Smith replaced Adnan Virk, who parted ways with WWE after less than two months as the lead WWE Raw announcer.

Corey Graves talked about building chemistry with the former Bellator commentator during a recent interview with Dallas Morning News.

“I’ve been riding in cars from town to town, when available, with Jimmy just to chat, just to kind of get to know each other and it takes time to develop chemistry. Especially with our job, and Michael Cole and I have worked together so long and so many times that we can finish each other’s sentences effortlessly. We don’t even have to think, or, I know exactly where he’s going, or if I stumble over my words, he knows where I wanted to go and that takes time, sometimes years to develop. And it’s still a work in progress with Jimmy.”

Graves credited Bryon Saxton for being the key member of the Raw announce team.