Corey Graves shared who he thinks is the best wrestler today during the latest edition of After The Bell and he named Seth Rollins.

The WWE Monday Night Raw color commentator believes this is not just for the best wrestler in WWE but in the world.

“As a fan of this business, in my not quite humble opinion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins is the best sports entertainer, professional wrestler, superstar, whatever label you want to put on him, on Earth. Not just in WWE, not just in America, in the world,” Graves said. “I believe that in my soul after watching what Rollins has done night in and night out, week in and week out, for years. When Rollins is in the ring, you’re never going to be disappointed. But the trilogy of matches with Cody, and then to recover after losing in Hell in a Cell, coming up on the short end of this hot rivalry, the focal point story, without missing a beat, reinsert himself in the top tier as the number one villain, bad guy, on Monday Night Raw, and continue to churn out these epic matches almost effortlessly, there’s no one that can touch Rollins, in my opinion.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co