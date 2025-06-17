If you’re tuning in to Netflix at 8/7c this evening to see Pat McAfee, you’re going to be disappointed.

He’s not there.

The June 16, 2025 episode of WWE Raw kicked off live inside The Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin with the announcement of Pat McAfee’s absence.

After arrival shots of various WWE Superstars were shown, the camera settled at ringside, where Michael Cole was introduced alongside his commentary partner for this evening, Corey Graves.

The WWE NXT color-commentator filled in for the usual red brand color man, McAfee, who Cole noted was not here once again this week.