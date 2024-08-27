– The August 26, WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the first show without Pat McAfee, after the former color-commentator wrapped up his most recent run on the August 16 show before leaving to return for the new season of ESPN College Gameday. Filling in for McAfee on the 8/26 show in Providence, Rhode Island was Corey Graves, who called the show alongside usual current Raw play-by-play commentator Michael Cole.

– During the 8/26 WWE Raw show, Cole and Graves announced during the opening match between LWO and The Judgment Day that WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio will be appearing on the upcoming “Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” special on Netflix hosted by WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Garcia (Bella) and Rob Riggle on September 2. Also advertised for the 9/2 Netflix competitive eating special is WWE Superstar Omos.