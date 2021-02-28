On the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast WWE commentator and former NXT tag champion Corey Graves spoke highly of Bobby Lashley ahead of his world title matchup with The Miz on tomorrow’s Raw, and believes that this year’s WrestleMania would be made infinitely better if the Almighty One walked into the show of shows as the WWE champion.

If I were any further in you would have to surgically remove me from Bobby Lashley. This is a long time coming, I love it so much. I have been singing the praises of Bobby for far too long, Lashley is a guy that for me, I just see dollar signs when I look at him. It’s just a matter of the stars aligning and putting him in the proper position. Here’s a guy that loses the U.S. Championship, lays out Drew McIntyre at the end of Elimination Chamber and now is coming for The Miz and the WWE Championship. Give me Bobby Lashley marching into Raymond James Stadium as the WWE Champion against anybody, I don’t care, I’m here for it.

Graves co-host of the show, NXT play-by-play man Vic Joseph, agrees that Lashley is world championship material.

I’m in on Bobby Lashley as well, I love the fact that he’s in the championship picture. It’s fresh, it’s new, it’s different. Bobby Lashley is someone who scares the majority of people. If you were walking down the street or in an alley or in a restaurant and accidentally dropped your drink on Bobby Lashley and he turned at you and gave you a glare, you would probably wet your pants. When it comes to Bobby Lashley, he is everything you think of when you wanna talk about a WWE superstar and champion. He is imposing, he strikes fear in his opponents, he strikes fear in the viewer at home and you watch Bobby Lashley and go ‘Yeah, he can kick my ass.’ He’s not your everyday guy walking down the street.

