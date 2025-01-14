Corey Graves clearly isn’t happy about being removed from the WWE SmackDown commentary team.

Taking to Twitter, Graves posted a tweet where he shared his frustrations about his career trajectory in WWE. Graves noted that he was forced to retire due to injuries, only to find that after dedicating himself to a new path on commentary, he’s not good enough to be featured on WWE television.

Craves went on to indicate that he doesn’t believe he gets the recognition or position that he deserves. The tweet, which you can see below, seems to show that he’s either feeling overlooked or underappreciated by the company.

Graves wrote,

“Imagine chasing your dream.

Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream.

Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f**king awesome at it.

And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job.

Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”