WWE color-commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter earlier today to congratulate new WWE signee Gable Steveson on his second gold-medal win. Graves also uses the opportunity to invite the wrestling prodigy to Raw. He writes, “Congratulations @GableSteveson on an untouchable amateur career. Now, let’s get that next chapter started. You busy Monday? #wweraw.”

PW Insider reports that WWE star the Miz and current NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler were seen in a preview for the Masterchef Junior program on the FOX Network.