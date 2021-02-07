On the latest episode of After The Bell WWE commentator Corey Graves gave his take about intergender wrestling.

This is where Graves explained he doesn’t want to see another intergender match after seeing Sasha Banks beat Carmella’s sommelier Reginald on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago and Xavier Woods pushing for it on Raw Talk.

“I couldn’t get any further out. I have nothing but love for Woods, I love what Woods is capable of. I personally am not a huge fan of intergender wrestling matches. I know we just had a very successful one on Friday Night SmackDown with Reginald and Sasha Banks. I feel like once in a blue moon I’m okay with it. I don’t like the idea of it becoming regularly occurring in WWE.”

