During his appearance on Out of Character, Corey Graves spoke on the backlash he received following what was perceived as negative commentary towards Dana Brooke. Here’s what he had to say:

99.9 percent of the time, everybody realizes that it’s just me doing what I do and I love walking the line. I love being provocative, but I also make sure and try to take great care that I don’t ever harm anybody as far as from a character perspective. I always want to make people better. For the instance of the Dana Brooke issue, I actually sent her a text message the next morning saying ‘Hey, just so you know, no hard feelings, that was not personal.’ Full disclosure, I don’t know what is going to happen in these shows. I am reacting and that’s my choice. There have been times where I sat in the production meetings and I have an idea as to what’s what. I prefer to not know what’s happening because I like to think my reactions are a little more genuine, I get to use my whit a little better than saying, ‘Hey, I got this great line for so and so.’