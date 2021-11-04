During his appearance on Out of Character, Corey Graves spoke on how Bobby Heenan and people with his style of commentary wouldn’t work in today’s era of wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of people think in 2021, the days of the full-blown heel commentator are passé and I definitely think to an extent it is. Could you imagine Bobby Heenan? He would be fired, canceled, tar and feathered publicly just because that’s how the world has changed. I try to be a little more villainous leaning than full-blown bad guy justify, always root for the bad guys, good guys are in the wrong. I try to adapt but again, I grew up on Bobby Heenan, Jesse Ventura. Some of the greatest of all time, so deep inside me that’s what I’m still a fan of. When it comes to do what I’m doing now and find myself in this role, I just fall back on what I was a fan of and maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t.