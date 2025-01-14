The Corey Graves saga continues.

As noted, he made a post on X that got fans buzzing on Monday night, where he vented his frustration over not being famous enough to keep a main roster commentary job over the likes of Pat McAfee and Joe Tessitore.

In an update, Graves, the former WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown commentator who moved down to WWE NXT starting last week, returned on X to hype tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

“I’ve got a lot to say,” Graves promised. “Don’t miss WWE NXT tonight on The CW TONIGHT.”

Graves’ post included a microphone and fire emoji.

