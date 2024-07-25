Corey Graves wasn’t thrilled to see the unprotected chair shot delivered to Jack Perry from Mark Briscoe on the July 24 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following the violent spectacle that was the Blood & Guts cage match on the 7/24 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS show from Nashville, TN., the WWE commentator surfaced on social media to comment about it.

“This is not meant to sound judgmental, or incite ‘us vs. them’ or question anybody’s passion, or talent or intentions,” Graves wrote. “This is just coming from a guy whose career ended from a few too many ACCIDENTAL headshots.”

Graves continued, “The ART of this business is protecting ourselves and each other. Trust me… the gaps in memory are not worth it. I promise.”

He would later delete the post.

It’s worth noting that according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the chair used for the spot in question was “shaved down” to make it less dangerous.