– Corey Graves surfaced on social media on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to comment on the 10-year anniversary of the day he was told he was no longer medically cleared to compete inside the squared circle, leading to his career as one of the top current WWE color-commentators on television every week.

“10 years. I still miss it every day,” Graves wrote via X. “There was no ‘backup plan.’ Not bad for an audible. Thanks to everyone for taking the ride with me.”

– WWE continues to churn out new episodes of their original digital series, “WWE Retrospective” on their official YouTube channel. Following up recent new episodes featuring The New Day and Kevin Nash, on Wednesday, WWE released a full 43-plus minute episode that features Kevin Owens looking back at some of his biggest and best career moments and matches.

The official description for the episode, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads as follows: