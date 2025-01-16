Corey Graves has deleted two tweets related to his remarks about his current role on the WWE announcing team.

As noted, Graves did not appear on NXT, despite being originally scheduled as part of the announcing lineup. He left Orlando yesterday afternoon after hinting that he had something to address on that evening’s NXT broadcast.

Additionally, for the first time since the launch of the social media-based weekly WWE Speed on X series, Graves did not work as commentator for the January 15 episode that featured Chad Gable vs. Charlie Dempsey in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

On Monday evening, Graves tweeted about losing his dream job as a wrestler, rebuilding his career as an announcer, and then facing difficulties retaining his position due to not being “famous enough.” This appeared to reference Pat McAfee and Joe Tessitore taking prominent announcing roles on Raw and SmackDown.

While some have speculated that this might be part of a storyline, sources indicate Graves’ comments were genuine and reflected frustrations he had been privately expressing over the past week, particularly after working the NXT New Year’s Evil broadcast.

Internally at NXT, no official announcement has been made regarding Graves’ status, though word circulated that he would not appear on last night’s episode.

As of now, there is no update on Graves’ position within WWE or the NXT brand.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)