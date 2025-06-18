Corey Graves is reportedly back in good standing with WWE following a brief and contentious stint on the NXT commentary team earlier this year.

According to a report from Pwinsider, any past issues stemming from Graves’ reassignment to NXT have been “all but forgotten.”

Graves had expressed frustration over the move in now-deleted social media posts, prompting fellow commentator Michael Cole to respond by saying the company was “working things out” with him. That now appears to be the case.

The latest update notes that Graves was “well-received” upon his return to the RAW commentary team on the June 16 episode. Additionally, a WWE source praised his strong showing as lead commentator during the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which reportedly boosted his standing within the company.