Corey Graves has experienced a rocky couple of weeks, starting with his return to the NXT commentary team during NXT New Year’s Evil. However, he missed the following week after sharing a series of tweets expressing his dissatisfaction with the decision.

Earlier on Tuesday, PWInsider reported that Graves would not appear on tonight’s episode of NXT. However, according to an update at Fightful Select, Graves is now listed for commentary and is expected to attend rehearsals at the WWE Performance Center ahead of the show.

For those curious, there’s been no indication from Graves or his inner circle that this situation is part of a storyline.

