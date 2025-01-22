Corey Graves made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Graves joined the commentary team alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Graves was absent from last week’s NXT TV tapings after taking to Twitter to express his displeasure about being taken off the main roster commentary team. He later deleted all of his tweets.

Corey Graves está de vuelta en #WWENXT y Vic Joseph bromea con su situación diciendo que no es IA: "Solo los hambrientos sobreviven y el Pro Wrestling sigue siendo guay". Cerrando de una vez la polémica y demás. pic.twitter.com/2I0w0Exj4V — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 22, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) made an appearance in the audience.

During the show, the cameras panned to DDP sitting at ringside before the main event.

Page previously appeared for WWE at the Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Javier Bernal made his return to the ring by working a dark match.

The match marked his first since undergoing surgery for a foot injury in June of 2024.

Je’Von Evans says he’s still not cleared after suffering a jaw injury on the January 14th episode of WWE NXT. The injury came after he was attacked by Ethan Page.

During this week’s show, it was announced that Evans still hasn’t been cleared. Due to this, Cedric Alexander stepped in to face off against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Lo de Je'Von Evans intentando hablar y, sobre todo, enfrentarse a Ethan Page la semana que viene por venganza. Pobre chico xd #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EvFVa9Lc9c — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 22, 2025

Bayley & Giulia will be facing off against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Bayley made an appearance on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, where she and Giulia brawled with Perez & Jade.

Additionally, Trick Williams will face off against Wes Lee on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

"You want me in Atlanta next week? You got it dawg!"@_trickwilliams isn't messing around, he means business! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Z7RuMsMw1O — WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Oba Femi

* Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

And finally, Niko Vance has arrived on the WWE NXT brand.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Vance and Brooks Jensen brawled with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino.

Later in the show, the four men faced off in a tag-team, match. The finish came when Vance hit Lorenzo with a lariat.