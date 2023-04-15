Corey Graves has a hot take on the WWE women’s tag team division.

The color man at the Monday Night Raw commentary table spoke about the women’s tag titles and how poorly the division has been booked in general on the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast. Graves begins by explaining how a lot of the teams have just been thrown together and show no signs of longevity.

The champions are going to drive the ship in the women’s tag division. It was really important for Liv and Raquel to emerge victorious and, as far as the women’s tag team championships go, I’m probably going to catch hell for this, it’s never really caught fire. It’s never been a strong division. It’s sort of been an amalgam of thrown together tag teams. ‘I’m going to team with this person tonight, we have a tag title match we didn’t win, okay, time to get a new partner.’ It’s always been very transient and constantly in flux. I’m talking the entire existence of the titles, since the very beginning.

That being said, Graves does think that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, who dethroned Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on this past Monday’s Raw, could solidify the division and take it in a new direction.

Liv and Raquel could be a duo who have what it takes to solidify the division and maybe sit on top for a while and maybe inspire some other superstars who aren’t getting the opportunities they so desire right now, who want more TV time, who want promo time, but they’re not getting it for whatever reason. Maybe somebody sitting backstage or in catering or a couple people sitting in NXT are going, ‘You know what, let me make a run for this.’ We haven’t had a serious, full-time tag team in my recollection. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) are the closest we had to hold the titles because they were a full-time act together. The rest have sort of been, ‘Hey, be my partner. Okay, we’ll have a little run, okay, onto the next.’ Everything feels temporary. Raquel and Liv could be very good for the division.

Graves revealed in an interview back in February that he is now helping out with the NXT brand. You can read about that here.

