Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Title at the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Peacock.

Fans will remember that Michael Cole thought the finish of the match wasn’t the end, assuming Sasha Banks kicked out Bianca’s finisher, but he was wrong.

This is something Corey Graves talked about it on this week’s After The Bell episode.

“If there’s anybody that’s truly unshakable, it’s [Michael] Cole,” Graves said. “Cole felt bad, he felt terrible but I can relate. I almost thought the same thing, from our vantage point, it was not crystal clear. I’m not making excuses cause it was what it is, it didn’t take anything away from the amazing moment, it was reality. It was a very genuine real reaction, take into consideration, yes we have the monitor, yes we have audio in our headphones, but we’re also in a stadium full of 20,000 people. “Any wrestler’s book that you have ever read says being in a stadium is very different than an arena because it takes a second, the sound has to leave and come back before anybody can truly register. I myself, wasn’t sure. Hey, it’s the main event of WrestleMania, people have kicked out of each others finishers 35 times already tonight, why wouldn’t this be any different? It was a genuine shock after that so everyone, leave Michael Cole alone.”

