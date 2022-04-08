During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc. on WrestleMania 38 weekend WWE commentator Corey Graves spoke about the increasing number of wrestling couples within the company, and how he thinks there is money in pairing up Montez Ford and Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair, who are husband and wife, on WWE programming. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the rise of wrestling couples in WWE:

“It seems to be. But then again, you have to deal with Edge and Beth Phoenix, I am sorry but I don’t want to be Glam Slammed on my face. Big fan of both of them, love to watch them from afar. Miz and Maryse, might be a little bit more attainable, I would never say never. I’ll tell you where I think the money is, and I don’t know how feasible this would be. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. I think that’s the couple everybody wants to see, and instead, they’re getting Carmella and I, so we are just going to ride it till the wheels fall off.”

Whether it is difficult to watch his NXT colleagues wrestle after his in-ring career came to an end:

“I wouldn’t say it’s difficult, I have sort of come to terms with it over the past several years. Initially, it was hard, it was very hard. Particularly when it was my peer group of NXT that was making the waves. You know, The Shield, and Bray Wyatt, and everybody I came up with. They ran right past me, I have sort of come to terms with it now. I look at things a little differently now, where if I can contribute and it’s an opportunity for me to step into the ring to do something for entertainment value, or help advance a story, or help get a new superstar over, or something like that to give back. I would absolutely do that. It’s not about me needing that, craving that spotlight.”

Says he really enjoy being a heel:

“My favorite part of being a bad guy was the one, two, three, staring at the lights. Because it is instant gratification, because I get to go, ‘we did it,’ right then and there. I don’t have to worry about standing on the ropes and mugging for the camera. I feel the sense of accomplishment, like, ‘I did my part, that’s all I wanted.’ So, if there’s an opportunity that arises, which hopefully it does, I am not going to lie, I would absolutely be into it. But as long as it means something and helps somebody else.”