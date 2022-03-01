Corey Graves and Carmella talked about the reaction to the non-PG trailer for their new reality show, “Corey & Carmella,” that premiered on WWE’s YouTube channel today during an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

“That was by design man. We had to come out of the gate strong. We haven’t really addressed our relationship on WWE TV apart from me fawning over her entrance, which is equally to make people angry as it is to let people know that this is a real thing. So we had to come out of the gate and we discussed with WWE how we wanted to roll this out. We decided to take the sexy route, just because this is so different to anything that WWE has put out recently. It’s almost a call back to The Attitude Era where it was OK to be sexy. Being on YouTube, we had a little more leeway than being on a major network right now, so we are kind of exploring. This is as much of an experiment as it has been a goal.”

“Yea, I’ve definitely read the comments. Not all of them because, oh my gosh, I don’t have that much time on my hands, and I don’t want to be depressed. But you see things like, ‘Carmella, she’s a freak. I’ve never seen her like this.’ Come on, it’s 2022. What you see on TV on Monday Night Raw, that’s not who I am in real life. Yes, I like to talk about sex, and yes, I have stepchildren now. Yes, I’m a fiancee and you get to see me with my dad and these different aspects of our lives that you don’t get to see on TV, but it’s time to normalize these things. It’s OK to be a little sexy.”

