– To celebrate Veteran’s Day today, WWE’s Lacey Evans is helping Hyundai promote their new program where they are giving back to veterans in need. Eligible Hyundai customers can receive a $1,000 additional bonus towards a new Hyundai vehicle. There is an additional bonus being offered towards purchase or lease for Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Veteran, and Retired US Military Personnel.

The offer began earlier this month and is good until Sunday, November 15. Evans appears in the new offer promo seen below:

– Corey Graves will interview WWE Producer Adam Pearce on this week’s “After The Bell” episode. Pearce will discuss his career, behind-the-scenes role in WWE, indie stories and more.

Pearce tweeted on the episode and wrote, “Good conversation with the good brother @WWEGraves drops mañana.”

Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

Adam Pearce joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell You’ve seen him make matches and break up brawls on Raw and SmackDown, but just who exactly is Adam Pearce? Corey Graves delves into the onscreen WWE official’s rich wrestling background and his behind-the-scenes role in WWE on this week’s WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts. In a compelling interview, Pearce describes the beginnings of his wrestling career in Chicago, trades independent wrestling stories with Graves – including the times they crossed paths – and reveals why he owes his many successes to a simple motto: “Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect.” New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday. Subscribe on Spotify so you’ll never miss an episode.

Good conversation with the good brother @WWEGraves drops mañana. https://t.co/X4plSDLBhA — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 11, 2020

