Corey Graves will interview RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali during this week’s “After The Bell” podcast, which drops on Thursday.

Ali will discuss how early talks with Triple H, his role in RETRIBUTION, and more.

Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s episode:

RETRIBUTION’s Mustafa Ali guests on WWE After the Bell RETRIBUTION has come for Corey Graves. This week on WWE After the Bell, Mustafa Ali sits down with The Savior of Misbehavior to discuss the myriad challenges and frustrations that led him down his current road as the leader of Monday Night Raw’s resident renegades. In a revealing interview, Ali opens up about how he nearly quit wrestling before his debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, his earliest conversations with Triple H about becoming a WWE Superstar and his heartbreaking 2019 injury. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

