– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is the latest Superstar to play “Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?” with Loudwire. As seen in the video below, McIntyre spoke with Graham Hartmann to prove and disprove what’s written about him on his Wikipedia page.

– Pat McAfee will be Corey Graves’ guest on WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast this Thursday, discussing his WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” loss to Adam Cole and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

Pat McAfee opens up about NXT TakeOver XXX match on WWE After the Bell this week Just days after battling Adam Cole in an intense match at NXT TakeOver XXX, Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-broadcaster-turned-NXT competitor Pat McAfee joins WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available wherever you get your podcasts. In an in-depth episode, McAfee reveals what he truly thinks of Cole in light of their clash this past Saturday, why he plays checkers (not chess) in life and which former WWE Champion he would consider locking up with in the future. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.