In a correction from last night, the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will not feature RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title. Instead, the winner of the six-woman Chamber Match will advance to WrestleMania 39 to challenge Belair for the title.

We noted before how Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are all official for the Women’s Chamber Match as they were the final four Women’s Royal Rumble competitors besides winner Rhea Ripley, who will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Next week’s RAW will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven to determine the fifth Chamber spot, and then the final spot will be determined at a later date.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. TBA

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.