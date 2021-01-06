In a correction from earlier, WWE is not “very interested” in signing Marty Scurll. It was reported earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE was interested in working with Scurll after he and ROH parted ways earlier this week. That is incorrect as the report on Wrestling Observer Radio was referring to WWE’s interest in Scurll before he signed with ROH in January of last year. We apologize for the error.

As noted on Monday, ROH announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Scurll. Scurll had been working as booker and talent until he was pulled from work due to allegations made against him in the “#SpeakingOut” movement this past summer.

Scurll’s Twitter account remains locked, but the two posts on his feed is the “#SpeakingOut” statement from the summer, and a re-tweet of ROH’s announcement from Monday. Scurll is also still taking media inquiries via [email protected], according to his Twitter bio.

It’s still believed that Scurll would have a better chance at signing with WWE or NJPW instead of AEW due to the “#SpeakingOut” allegations. At one point Scurll was set to be a part of the original AEW group and debut in December 2019, but he ended up signing the major ROH deal, despite another significant offer from WWE at the time.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.