Costco Guy AJ says he’s down to face off against QT Marshall.

Back on September 30th, it was announced that Costco Guys’ AJ and Big Justice had signed a one-match contract with the company.

Later, QT Marshall took to Twitter to issue a challenge to AJ.

Following his attack on QT at CCW Bash 45, AJ revealed that he’ll be seeing Marshall at AEW Full Gear on November 23.