Costco Guy AJ says he’s down to face off against QT Marshall.
Back on September 30th, it was announced that Costco Guys’ AJ and Big Justice had signed a one-match contract with the company.
Later, QT Marshall took to Twitter to issue a challenge to AJ.
Following his attack on QT at CCW Bash 45, AJ revealed that he’ll be seeing Marshall at AEW Full Gear on November 23.
BIG BOOM AJ arrived at BASH 45 last week in Miami and answered the challenge of QT Marshall! 💥
AJ wants QT at #AEWFullGear!!!
BOOM!!! 💥 #CCW #ProWrestling #AEW #Miami @ajbefumo @QTMarshall @AEW @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/JFaIzjtKuW
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) October 12, 2024