AJ and Big Justice are “#AllElite.”

The Costco Guys duo that appeared on the AEW All Out broadcast, and attended the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event last week, released a video announcing that they have inked deals with the company.

AJ even noted that he will have at least one match inside the AEW ring.

He used to wrestle on the independent scene with AEW star Sonjay Dutt.