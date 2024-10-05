When WWE comes to town, all of the stars are in the house.

With that in mind, who better to kick off a live episode off WWE television in “The Music City” than a Grammy-nominated music star?

Country music star HARDY was in the house inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on Friday night, October 4, 2024, for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

HARDY started the evening off in the ring to introduce the return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Follow our live WWE SmackDown Results 10/4/24