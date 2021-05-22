This past Thursday Major League Wrestling held their first annual draft, with the legendary Davey Richards being revealed as the first pick. MLW CEO Court Bauer recently released the following comments on Richards, calling him a workhorse and a beast.

“Davey isn’t just a world class workhorse, he’s a beast, one that’s going to instantly change the dimension of the in-ring product in MLW. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Davey, he’s been one of my favorites to watch for over a decade and I’m happy to welcome him to our newly expanded roster.”

You can read MLW’s full press release on the signing of Richards here.