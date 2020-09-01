Yesterday it was announced that Major League Wrestling would return from their COVID-19 hiatus after eight months, and begin taping new content in October to broadcast in November. Company CEO Court Bauer has since taken to Twitter to thank the dedicated MLW fans for their support during this time, and states that the promotion’s entire team is excited to be putting on their programming once again.

Bauer writes, “Thank you @MLW fans for your love today. We have dreamed for months of the day we could share news about #TheRestart with you. Now the road to the return begins and MLW, the athletes and everyone behind the scenes can’t wait until the bell rings for the first fight back!!”

Check out his tweet below.