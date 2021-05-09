Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Post Wrestling about his promotion’s return to touring, their first set of shows outside of their home-base since the COVID-19 outbreak back in 2020. Highlights are below.

How certain athletic commissions in the east cast have updated them on COVID protocols:

The nice thing about Pennsylvania or New York or some of the other states is that they have a governing body in the state athletic commission. Mr. (Gregory) Sirb out there in Pennsylvania has done a great job updating us, giving us criteria for running throughout the pandemic when there was a moment to run. It’s was very complicated to figure it out.

On having a COVID compliance officer:

We have an in-house COVID compliance officer, it takes a lot of the decision-making out of my hands and puts it in his hands for what you can do, what is feasible, what is safe for the talent and crew, their families, the staff. Then, when you introduce the concept of bringing fans back – how does that work? And so, the 2300 Arena also has their COVID compliance officer, I think everyone does, I bet even POST Wrestling does. You work with them, you make sure everyone has the best practices for social distancing, and then, of course, we have this weird thing happening in New York where within a few days, I don’t know if its 24 hours or next week but everything is going to open up wide. Everything is open and it’s going to blow past all the capacity limits and everything will be back to standard times. Will the world do a 180 like what’s going on in India? Who knows? We don’t have a crystal ball.

Says they are basically sold out for their upcoming event in Pennsylvania: