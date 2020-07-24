Court Bauer On Jacob Fatu’s New MLW Deal: “To Have Fatu Is Huge”

Major League Wreslling CEO Court Bauer spoke with PW Insider regarding the recent re-signing of the company’s current heavyweight champion, Jacob Fatu. Bauer states that he’s thrilled to have the Contra Unit member in the prime of his career to help take the promotion to new heights.

What better way to kick off the second year of the MLW World Heavyweight Champion’s reign than a new long-term deal? To have Fatu locked up exclusively for what will essentially be the rest of his prime years in the sport is huge for the league, fans, Fatu and his family.

The news of Fatu’s signing broke yesterday, with his contract being extended through 2025. Since joining MLW in 2019 Fatu has yet to be pinned or submitted in singles-action, and has defended the belt with ease on numerous occasions.