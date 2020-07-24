Court Bauer On Jacob Fatu’s New MLW Deal: “To Have Fatu Is Huge”

Major League Wreslling CEO Court Bauer spoke with PW Insider regarding the recent re-signing of the company’s current heavyweight champion, Jacob Fatu. Bauer states that he’s thrilled to have the Contra Unit member in the prime of his career to help take the promotion to new heights.
What better way to kick off the second year of the MLW World Heavyweight Champion’s reign than a new long-term deal? To have Fatu locked up exclusively for what will essentially be the rest of his prime years in the sport is huge for the league, fans, Fatu and his family.
The news of Fatu’s signing broke yesterday, with his contract being extended through 2025. Since joining MLW in 2019 Fatu has yet to be pinned or submitted in singles-action, and has defended the belt with ease on numerous occasions.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?