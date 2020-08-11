Court Bauer On Restarting MLW During Pandemic: “It’s Very Important To Gather As Much Information As Possible”

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer spoke with MLW.com about potentially restarting up the promotion, which has been shut down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bauer states that he’s been closely watching the likes of the NBA, NHL, Boxing, and UFC on how to best open back in the midst of the virus outbreak. Read is full thoughts below.

I’ve been very encouraged by how the UFC, NBA, the NHL, Top Rank Boxing and DAZN Match Room boxing have managed operations as they restart. We’re also seeing TV and film start back up in certain regions in a cautious manner and that’s the mindset you need to operate with during this moment in time: caution.

We are speaking with some of the sharpest minds at Johns Hopkins University & Medicine on a restart and talked with New Japan’s people on how they’ve approached it – and they’ve done an incredible job… we also engaged some of our athletes who have competed outside of MLW during the pandemic to see what worked, what didn’t and what could be improved upon. It’s very important to gather as much information, advice and medical analysis as possible and that’s what we’ve been doing. That analysis gives you the best ability to do your job and navigate the next steps in examining a restart.