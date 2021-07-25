Last night Major League Wresting aired their highly-anticipated Battle Riot III matchup for free on Youtube and beIN Sport, a 40-man elimination bout that featured the likes of Davey Richards, EJ Nduka, King Muertes, Tom Lawlor, and eventual winner Alexander Hammerstone.

During the show a fan took to Twitter and asked how WWE could let some of these guys slip through their fingers, specifically Nduka, who was released by WWE earlier this year. MLW CEO Court Bauer responded to the fan by writing, “Right? Well, they DID sleep on Hammer, Fatu and several others. Their loss is your gain in @MLW.”

Nduka would see his boss’s tweet and write back, “Judge is no longer concerned. The future is bright. The Judge is MLW.”

See the exchange below.