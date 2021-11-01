MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Digital Journal to hype the promotion’s upcoming Fusion tapings in Philadelphia, which takes place this Saturday from the legendary 2300 Arena. During the interview Bauer revealed that NJPW superstar Jeff Cobb will be appearing at the event, along with former NXT cruiserweight champion nZo, who was officially announced by MLW last week.

Bauer says, “It’s a huge FUSION TV taping,” he said. “We’re bringing the War Chamber to Philly for the first time ever. Fans will see CONTRA and MLW’s top wrestlers clash in their final battle inside a cage. This is going to be a big one. Plus, history will be made as the oldest tournament in wrestling, the Opera Cup is decided. We will also see the vacant National Openweight Championship decided as well as some new faces entering the mix, like NZO and Jeff Cobb.”

Cobb will be joining his fellow Empire partner, Will Ospreay, at MLW.