MLW CEO Court Bauer recently joined The Masked Man Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Bauer sharing a story about a time when Rey Fenix from the Lucha Bros, who were MLW tag team champions at the time, started shooting on Davey Boy Smith Jr. during a title match with the Hart Foundation, one that saw the Canadians dethrone the luchadores. However, Bauer reveals that the Lucha Bros were initially hesitant to drop the titles during that time. Highlights from the interview are below.

If he’s ever seen a situation where talent disagreed and it turned into a shoot:

“WWE had it happen once or twice, it happened, shockingly, over a girl. It’s really rare that I’ve seen that in my time in wrestling. In MLW, we didn’t have it backstage, we’ve never had that kind of problem. We’ve had a few shoots, the guys who usually have their problems, it’s in the ring. We’ve had that happen. It gets solved very quickly in the ring and then the match continues. Often, you lose a little bit of the match quality because things went off the rails.”

Recalls the Lucha Bros not wanting to drop the MLW tag titles to the Hart Foundation:

“We have Penta and Fenix and the Hart Foundation, that was one time. Penta and Fenix had just signed an AEW contract and they were also our tag team champions. They were slotted to be on a live special that night and they didn’t really go well with dropping the belts that night. I had to go to the hotel and talk them into it. The Hart Foundation saw me leave the building the day of TV to go to the hotel and they knew something was up. When we got back, I had the Lucha Brothers and they were agreeable to doing the honors and stuff, but things were tense going into that match.”

How Rey Fenix started shooting on Davey Boy Smith Jr. during the match, and Davey Boy fired back:

“The match went down and, inexplicably, I think it was Fenix threw a few live rounds and unleashed them on Davey Boy Smith. I’m watching in the back and when these kind of things go down, you’re basically just sitting there with your popcorn. There is nothing I could really do because it happened so fast. If I ran to the ring, it would have been over by then. Davey just basically bear claws him a few times, takes him down, mounts him, Penta is running off the ropes and stops and is shocked. Davey Boy just holds him and settles him down.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)