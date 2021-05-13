Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a variety of topics, most notably the signing of Dario Cueto, who is best known for his role in Lucha Underground. Hear Bauer’s thoughts on the signing, which include him revealing the length of Cueto’s deal and their past working together, below.

Says Cueto was a high priority for MLW, and has signed a long-term deal:

He was a priority for us, and Luis signed a long-term deal with the company. He’s an incredibly talented, accomplished actor, so he was very important.

On his limited role in Lucha Underground and getting to work with Cueto again:

I was involved in a very limited capacity in Lucha Underground. I started as the AAA president of their American division for a period of time, so I was in that orbit, as was Konnan, who really was involved in every phase of Lucha Underground early on. It’s kind of like returning to a recent chapter of our careers. I wasn’t involved in the creative side, but to work with Luis again is phenomenal.

Says there will be big plans with Cueto involved, and hopes to payoff some long term storytelling: