Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. ahead of the promotion’s return to programming next Wednesday. Highlights of the interview can be found below.

Hopes to have fans by 2021:

My hope and goal is to have fans in the spring, but we have no idea what the rollout of the vaccine is going to look like. I don’t really have a sense yet about athletic commissions and what their game plan is going to be for 2021 because it’s not just the fans. They have certain criteria for locker rooms and even big arenas, NBA-sized arenas can’t accommodate what they’re asking for, and what they’re asking for makes all the sense in the world. It’s just what is out there to make sure we can comply with that. It’s hard. So there’s a bit of that based on where we run in Pennsylvania.

The markets that MLW runs in:

We run in New York. Those are two key markets. We also run in Chicago, Dallas, Florida and a few other places, but it’s kind of like a jump ball. We have some ideas. We actually have a site survey that’s set for later this month, another exclusive for you, where we’re going to have our guys go out. It’s a tough gig. They’re going to have to go out to Hawaii and also down to the Caribbean because we are looking at doing an actual island show. So ‘Filthy Island’ is a real thing that’s going to happen we hope. Will we have fans when we do it? To be determined but we’re going to be doing something like that on the horizon.

Wanting to do a live show from a tropical location: