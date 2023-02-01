Court Bauer is proud of the roster he has formed for MLW, and thinks they have a focus that other wrestling promotions lack.

The company CEO spoke about this topic during a recent interview with The Ringer, where he also hyped up MLW coming to the REELZ network, a deal he believes will help them reach the next level of exposure. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Says fans will really be able to see what MLW is about now that they are coming to REELZ:

We are a raw, unvarnished, ultra-realistic product. [Underground] is the fastest, quickest hour in wrestling, and it’s damn good. All of our competitors think having more hours means they’re better. MLW Underground is all killer, no filler, and I think that’s what’s going to make people enjoy it when we come to REELZ with Underground.

Says the MLW roster has a focus, and they don’t necessarily need to rely on signing random wrestlers: