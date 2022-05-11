Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently joined Raj Giri on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss an update on the lawsuit MLW has against WWE that was filed back in January, which claimed that WWE intimidated VICE TV out of airing MLW content, as well as getting their deal with Tubi canceled.

In the interview, Bauer says he cannot reveal too much information as the case is ongoing, but does say that MLW has exceptional evidence of interference from WWE, evidence that the public will soon see.

“Yeah, it would probably be strategically unwise to spill the beans on that here and now. I’m not trying to blue-ball you here, but all I can share is that we have exceptional, exceptional evidence of tortious interference. And as the legal process plays out, the public will see the evidence. It will come out and it’s pretty damning.”

Back when the lawsuit was filed WWE responded with, ““WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them.”

