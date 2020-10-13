Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that the promotion will be allowing “a lucky few” fans to attend tapings for their upcoming company restart, with exact details to be released at a later point.

Bauer writes, “You asked for it and we’ve made it happen. Fans will have a chance to attend #TheRestart… but only a very lucky few #MLWDiehard fans will win the opportunity to make it a reality. Standby for more soon.”

When MLW does return they’ll be broadcast on a number of new platforms both regionally and internationally, most notably with the boxing centered service DAZN. Check out Bauer’s tweet below.