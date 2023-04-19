Richard Holliday is no longer with MLW and is officially a free agent.

The news was broken today by MLW CEO Court Bauer during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the former Dynasty member’s contract expired when he was getting his treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Bauer added that Holliday is welcome to return to MLW anytime he desires.

Holliday himself confirmed the news on Twitter. He writes, “I can confirm. I would like to thank Court Bauer and the entire team/locker room at @MLW. A tremendous experience for me lasting nearly 5 years. My first match there was a dark match, and my last was a main event. Thankful for everything in between.”

During his time in MLW Holliday was a one-time MLW tag team champion with MJF, and a one-time IWA Caribbean Champion. You can check out his tweet below.