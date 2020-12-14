Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer issued a short statement on his Twitter feed earlier today revealing that there’s been a surge of ticket sales for MLW’s 2021 live event. Bauer states that he’s feeling optimistic about the new year following the COVID-19 pandemic that halted MLW’s momentum, then adds that if for some reason shows get postponed once again ticket holders can expect their seats to be preserved.

Woke up and just read the weekly @MLW ticket sales report (which has been virtually dormant since pausing live events) and I was astonished to see a surge in sales for our ‘21 events. There’s optimism as a light at the end of the tunnel is here. We’re fired up for the new year. Also, please know that if you buy a ticket for a ’21 event and it is pushed back due to the pandemic and local athletic commission mandates, your ticket and seat will be preserved for the rescheduled date.

MLW also announced a new matchup for this Wednesday’s episode of Fusion. You can read more about that here. Check out Bauer’s tweets below.